Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday scaled down its anti-encroachment drive on Laxmi Road, halting the operation within 30 minutes after traders protested against the removal of shop name boards and signboards. The development came a day after municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram warned that names of officials and establishments shielding encroachments would be exposed, raising questions over the civic body’s resolve to sustain the crackdown.

The development came a day after municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram warned that names of establishments and officials shielding encroachments would be exposed, raising questions over the civic body’s resolve to sustain the crackdown. (HT) more less

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The anti-encroachment team reached Ganpati Chowk around 2.30pm and began removing signboards outside shops. However, following protests by traders, the operation was stopped by the time the team reached Nagarkar Talim Chowk, reportedly on the instructions of a senior civic official.

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The action also triggered an uproar during the PMC general body meeting, with some corporators receiving calls from traders seeking their intervention. The proceedings were reportedly disrupted for 15 to 20 minutes.

Assistant municipal commissioner Rajesh Gurram of the Vishrambaug-Wada ward office said the drive, which began on November 17 following protests by corporators over encroachments across the city, was halted after traders objected to the removal of their signboards, claiming they were expensive and should not be taken down without prior notice.

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{{^usCountry}} Corporator Kunal Tilak, however, denied that the general body meeting was disrupted because of the drive. In a video posted on X, he said corporators had received complaints from traders alleging that the action was indiscriminate and officials had failed to verify whether the signboards had permissions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Corporator Kunal Tilak, however, denied that the general body meeting was disrupted because of the drive. In a video posted on X, he said corporators had received complaints from traders alleging that the action was indiscriminate and officials had failed to verify whether the signboards had permissions. {{/usCountry}}

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“Traders pay taxes. Some also have permissions from the PMC sky-sign department. Why should action be taken against them without checking the legality of their signboards?” he said.

Tilak said the drive was intended to clear footpaths, remove illegal hawkers and demolish unauthorised platforms and structures obstructing public spaces, rather than target legitimate businesses. He demanded that officials verify permissions before taking action against shop signboards.

Meanwhile, trader association representative Fatehchand Ranka warned that traders could call a citywide bandh if PMC failed to compensate them for losses caused during the drive. He termed the action illegal and said a delegation would meet the municipal commissioner to demand compensation for damaged signboards and flex banners.

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“Tomorrow we will meet the municipal commissioner and demand compensation. We follow all rules and are legal traders,” Ranka said.

Citywide drive

Despite the setback on Laxmi Road, PMC continued its anti-encroachment campaign across five ward office jurisdictions on Friday, clearing 117,300 sq ft of unauthorised structures.

The Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward recorded the highest clearance at 47,000 sq ft, followed by Dhankawadi-Katraj-Ambegaon with 40,000 sq ft. Another 18,000 sq ft was cleared in Vishrambaug-Wada, 12,000 sq ft in Shivajinagar-Ghole Road and 300 sq ft in Dhole Patil Road.

The operation covered several central city locations, including Shaniwar Wada, Nana Wada, Vasant Cinema, Majur Adda, Bhide Wada, Belbaug Chowk, Ganpati Chowk, Shagun Chowk and Kunte Chowk. Teams also conducted action on JM Road, in Koregaon Park, Satara Road and Hadapsar.

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According to Somnath Bankar, head, PMC anti-encroachment department, the teams removed eight unauthorised stalls, seven handcarts and 28 hawking counters. They also seized eight gas cylinders and materials from 53 other structures and sheds.

The operation involved 10 heavy machines, 10 gas cutters, five breakers, 240 sanitation and other workers, 80 Maharashtra Security Force personnel and police staff.