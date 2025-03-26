Traffic changes on Ahmednagar Road ease traffic but put pedestrians at risk

PUNE: Last week, the Pune traffic police implemented a new traffic plan on Ahmednagar (Nagar) Road between Yerawada Chowk and the Old Octroi Post (Juna Jakat Naka) at Kharadi wherein intersections at Shastri Nagar, Wadgaon Sheri Chowk, Viman Nagar Chowk, Hadapsar-Kharadi Bypass Chowk, and Dargah Chowk were closed and U-turns were set up 100 metres away from each chowk to manage the traffic flow. While the changes have resulted in smoother traffic flow on Nagar Road, the same has come at the cost of pedestrian safety. Traffic police appear to have taken the decision unilaterally without considering the difficulties faced by pedestrians due to which they are forced to cross the road in hazardous conditions. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The traffic police appear to have taken the decision unilaterally without considering the difficulties faced by pedestrians due to which pedestrians are now forced to cross the road in hazardous conditions, often holding hands to ensure safety amid the constant rush of traffic. Designated pedestrian lanes at major crossings have disappeared, and no provisions have been made to regulate vehicle speeds after the removal of traffic signals. Moreover, no pedestrian crossings or traffic-calming measures have been introduced at these signal-free intersections. The complete absence of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure has made the road crossings extremely dangerous.

Uddhav Galande, a resident of Wadgaon Sheri, said, “Closing the Wadgaon Sheri junction has made it very difficult for pedestrians to cross the road safely from Wadgaon Sheri to the Novotel Hotel. Without proper crossings or signals, we are forced to run through heavy traffic, putting our lives at risk. The authorities should have planned better and ensured pedestrian-friendly solutions before implementing these changes.”

Yasin Sayyad, a resident of Kharadi, said, “The traffic police have focused only on vehicles and ignored pedestrians. Earlier, we could cross the road at signals, but now there is no safe way to cross. Without zebra crossings, it has become very dangerous especially for senior citizens and children at Viman Nagar and Shastri Nagar Chowk.”

Bapu Veer, a resident of Ramwadi, said, “Neither the Pune traffic department nor the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) consults citizens before making such drastic changes. There is no coordination between the authorities and the people directly affected—be it pedestrians, vehicle owners, or local residents. While the removal of intersections may have improved vehicle speed, it has also significantly increased the risk to pedestrians’ lives. It appears that the authorities have completely neglected safety considerations.”

Whereas social activist Pramod Devkar from Ramwadi voiced concerns over the situation, highlighting that the removal of intersections and signals has created immense difficulties for pedestrians. He formally submitted a representation to the Pune City Transport Department, urging the latter to reconsider the decision and implement a more inclusive solution that prioritises pedestrian safety.

Whereas Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We have implemented this plan on a temporary basis. Now, we will add pedestrian crossings by placing bollards and zebra crossings. Currently, we have made temporary road crossings at some locations. We will take all necessary steps to improve this traffic plan and ensure pedestrian safety. Overall, the speed of traffic has been increased due to the new traffic plan.”

Last year in the month of July, the Pune traffic police conducted a survey and found 32 roads in the city with the worst traffic congestion. They gave a list of these 32 congested roads to the PMC resulting in discussions and a new traffic management plan that was introduced on a trial basis from September 21 last year, focussing on Solapur Road and North Main Road.