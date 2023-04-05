Man drags traffic cop on bonnet of car for 50 metres in Chinchwad

A traffic police officer was injured when an unidentified man dragged him for 30-50 metres on the bonnet of his car at Khandoba Mal Chowk, Chinchwad, on Tuesday. A traffic police officer was injured when an unidentified man dragged him for 30-50 metres on the bonnet of his car at Khandoba Mal Chowk, Chinchwad, on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to the police, Kiran Manikrao Ghodke (30), a resident of Chinchwad, was deputed at Khandoba Mal Chowk to monitor traffic. At around 4:35 pm, he asked a car (MH02BY1644) driver to take his vehicle aside because his car windows had tinted glass.

The driver slowed down his car and when Ghodke approached him, he started driving. When Ghodke tried to stop him, he allegedly dragged him on the bonnet of the car for 50 metres.

According to police, the driver had an intention to physically harm the traffic police and disrupt him from carrying out his duties. The e-challan machine, which was in the possession of the officer, was also damaged in this incident. The accused fled from the spot in an attempt to avoid any action.

Police officials from the Chinchwad police station said, “We have identified the accused and are in the process to nab him.”

A case has been registered at Chinchwad police station under sections 307, 353 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections like 184, 100 and 51/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act.