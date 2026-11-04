Transfer denied, Pune head constable drives car into commissioner Amitesh Kumar’s residence gate

A Pune police head constable allegedly drove his car at high speed towards the official residence of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and attempted to run over personnel deployed at the entrance after being upset over not getting a transfer of his choice, police said on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident.

According to police officers, the incident took place at the commissioner’s official residence in the Cantonment area at 5.45 pm on Tuesday.

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According to police officers, the incident took place at the commissioner’s official residence in the Cantonment area at 5.45 pm on Tuesday.

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The constable, Amol Vasantrao Bhise, who was attached to the police headquarters, was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident and also damaged the residence’s gate, officers said.

“The constable was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. He has a history of disciplinary issues and has been involved in several offences earlier. He was suspended in 2025 and reinstated in 2026,” Kumar told PTI.

Bhise was alone in his car when he drove it into the gate of the commissioner’s house. He was upset over being denied a transfer to a posting of his choice and allegedly acted out of frustration, an officer from the Koregaon Park police station said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Koregaon Park police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Bhise was taken into custody, and further action is being initiated, police officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Koregaon Park police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Bhise was taken into custody, and further action is being initiated, police officers said. {{/usCountry}}

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