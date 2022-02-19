Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Travellers unhappy with rise in passenger trains’ fare

Pune: Sudden rise in ticket price of passenger trains has left commuters unhappy as they end up paying fare of express trains
Sudden rise in ticket price of passenger trains has left commuters unhappy as they end up paying fare of express trains.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 11:25 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Pune: Sudden rise in ticket price of passenger trains has left commuters unhappy as they end up paying fare of express trains.

The ticket fare has gone up by 50% while there is no upgradation in services

“We can understand if trains are providing improved facilities like lesser stops or high speed, but nothing has changed expect ticket price. Pune rail division should think about passengers as they are ending up spending more,” said Deepak Shetye who travels regularly between Pune and Solapur.

“We have increased the fare as orders came from higher authorities. No decision was taken by the Pune rail division. The order clearly mentioned that the fare of passenger trains should be the same as of express trains,” said an official from Pune Railway Division.

New ticket fare

Name of train; passenger trains; express trains (in Rs)

Pune-Daund; 20; 30

Pune-Uruli; 10; 30

Pune-Kedgaon; 15; 35

Pune-Baramati; 30; 60

Pune-Solapur; 55; 100

Pune-Kuradwadi; 40; 75

Pune-Phaltan; 30; 60

