Tunnel projects remain on paper as PMC, PMRDA differ on feasibility

Pune: From tunnel roads through hills to underground routes across the city, several ambitious infrastructure projects proposed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have remained on paper for years.

The latest on the list is PMRDA’s proposal for a tunnel connecting Yerawada and Katraj, which the civic body has strongly opposed. The project, announced in the PMRDA budget, had even progressed to the stage of appointing an agency to conduct a feasibility study.

However, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the project was not practical. “The project is not feasible, and the civic body is not in favour of implementing it. It would require additional lanes on existing roads and entry-exit points, which is not possible,” Ram said.

Despite PMC’s objection, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Yogesh Mhase said the feasibility study would continue. “The PMRDA has appointed a consultant for the project. Once the feasibility report is ready, the authority will take a final decision,” Mhase said.

Recently, BJP MLA Hemant Rasne proposed two underground roads to ease congestion on Bajirao Road and Shivaji Road. While Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis gave in-principle approval, the project, too, appears unlikely to move forward.

Over the past decade, PMC has proposed several tunnel projects — including those through Taljai Hill, Chatuhshrungi Hill, and Law College Hill — but none have materialised.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar criticised the trend of announcing impractical projects. “The administration and elected members make fancy project announcements just to mislead citizens. These proposals are made without proper study, and nothing happens on the ground. Before announcing such projects, the administration should first assess their environmental impact,” he said.