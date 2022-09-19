Two cases of house break-ins reported in Pune

Two cases of house breaks were reported at residential societies in Pune where gold worth Rs1.60 lakh was stolen from a house at a private society in Banner. Similarly, in the second case gold ornaments worth Rs17.20 lakh were stolen from a house in Jambhulwadi area.

In the first incident, the accused struck the house owned by Sandeep Khatpe (49), between 9 am and 4 pm on September 17. They broke open a lock of the house and found the way in the house before siphoning off gold kept in the bedroom. Cash of ₹5, 40,000 and gold ornaments worth ₹1,60,000 were stolen by unknown persons.

“An architecture by profession Khapte went to Pune city to complete his official work at that time, unknown person entered in his house and stolen and ornaments worth of ₹7 lakh,” police said.

In the housebreak incident at Jambhulwadi, the victim named Prabhakar Jambhale, 47, was not at home when the housebreak took place. Two unidentified men entered the house on Sunday between 1:50 am and 5:15 am and stole gold ornaments.

Police said ₹4,28,000 cash and gold ornaments worth ₹17.20 lakh were stolen from the house.

Assistant police inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station Vaibhav Gaikwad, said, “Buglers had all information about Jambhale family. All family members had gone to attend a function. We have collected CCTV footage in the local area and the identification process is underway.”

Separate cases have been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 454 for housebreak, 457 for housebreak at night and 380 for theft in a dwelling house.