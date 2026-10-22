Two convicted of stealing 5.12 lakh valuables from train

The Railway Court in Daund sentenced two men to imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 each for stealing valuables worth ₹5.12 lakh from a woman passenger aboard the Latur-Mumbai Express.

Karan alias Vicky Ajit Ransingh, 30, and Tushar Milind Jadhav, 28, both labourers from Daund, were convicted under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Judicial Magistrate First Class Sunil S Dahatonde delivered the judgment on Wednesday in a criminal case registered in 2025. Karan alias Vicky Ajit Ransingh, 30, and Tushar Milind Jadhav, 28, both labourers from Daund, were convicted under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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According to the prosecution, the theft occurred around 3 am on December 4, 2024, when complainant Sima Jitendra Bajaj was travelling in the train. She woke up when a man allegedly snatched her purse at Daund railway station. She attempted to chase him but he escaped.

The purse contained diamond jewellery, gold necklaces, an iPhone 13, Apple AirPods and ₹58,000 in cash.

During the investigation, police recovered jewellery, cash and a purse from Ransingh, while an iPhone was recovered from Jadhav. The prosecution examined four witnesses, including the complainant and investigating officer Dhananjay Ganpat Veer.

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{{^usCountry}} The court found that witness testimonies, seizure documents and recovery of the stolen property established the charges beyond reasonable doubt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court found that witness testimonies, seizure documents and recovery of the stolen property established the charges beyond reasonable doubt. {{/usCountry}}

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During arguments on sentencing, defence lawyer ST Yerol submitted that the accused had no previous criminal cases and were labourers. The prosecution, represented by assistant public prosecutor PD Shinde, sought a stricter sentence.

Considering the accused’s family responsibilities and time already spent in custody, the court imposed the sentence already undergone and a fine of ₹2,000 each. Failure to pay the fine will attract five days of simple imprisonment. The recovered valuables are to be returned to the complainant after the appeal period expires.