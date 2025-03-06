Menu Explore
Two held in Pimpri for online betting during India-Australia cricket match

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Pimpri police arrested two suspects for illegal betting during a raid, seizing ₹1.62 lakh in cash and mobile phones linked to the Cricket Betting Guru app.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch unit 3 and the anti-gang squad raided two locations in Pimpri, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Investigators seized 2,940 in cash, a mobile worth 1 lakh, and another mobile phone worth 60,000, bringing the total seizure to 1.62 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The first raid took place at Ravikiran Society, where police arrested Naresh Tolani. Authorities found him using a phone and a ledger to record bets placed through a mobile app.

Police recovered 71,360 in cash and three mobile phones from his possession.

The second raid was conducted at an open hall in Pimpri Volleyball Ground, where Romi Nehlani was caught watching the match and placing bets through the Cricket Betting Guru app.

Harish Mane, assistant police inspector at anti-gunda squad, said, “Bets were placed before and during the match, with odds fluctuating based on live game progress. Based on the information, police made raids and arrested the accused.”

The arrested individuals have been booked under relevant gambling laws.

