Two students from a Zilla Parishad (ZP) school in Pune district’s Lonikand have been selected to represent India at the Robotex International Championship 2026 in Seoul, South Korea, on November 28 and 29.

The achievement follows the participation of 250 students from Pune district in the Robotex India National Championship 2026, where teams from Karegaon and Lonikand ZP schools secured top positions in multiple categories. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

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The students have been identified as Shriraj Abhijit Shinde, a Class 6 student, and Aarohi Ramchandra Ujgare, a Class 7 student.

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The achievement follows the participation of 250 students from Pune district in the Robotex India National Championship 2026, where teams from Karegaon and Lonikand ZP schools secured top positions in multiple categories.

Gajanan Patil, chief executive officer, ZP, said, “Technology-based learning helps develop innovation, creativity and problem-solving abilities among students. Such initiatives provide them with a platform to explore their potential.”

Vivek Walse-Patil, vice-president, ZP, said that with proper guidance, infrastructure and encouragement, students from rural backgrounds could excel at national and international levels.

Pune ZP to organise two-day children’s literary festival on Nov 27-28

The Pune Zilla Parishad will organise a two-day Bal Kumar Marathi Sahitya Sammelan on November 27 and 28 at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha in Kothrud.

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{{^usCountry}} The event will bring together renowned children’s authors, writers, artists, educators, teachers and students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event will bring together renowned children’s authors, writers, artists, educators, teachers and students. {{/usCountry}}

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The festival will open on November 27 with a book procession, followed by interactions with children’s writers Madhuri Purandare, Manjari Nimbkar, Suresh Sawant and Aaba Mahajan. The programme will also feature a special interaction with 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan president Vishwas Patil, the children’s play ‘Albatya Galbatya’ and a podcast featuring actors Hemant Dhome and Siddhesh Lokare.

On November 28, students who participated in educational initiatives involving NASA, ISRO and Delhi under the ‘Mission Bharari’ programme will share their experiences. Authors from Balbharati will also interact with students.