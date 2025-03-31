Menu Explore
Two RMH cooks found drunk on duty suspended

ByVicky Pathare
Mar 31, 2025 11:51 PM IST

The state public health department has suspended two cooks at the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) Yerawada for three months after they were reportedly found drunk on duty, said officials.

In a report published on February 17, HT stated the incident highlighting that cooking under the influence of alcohol can increase the risk of food contamination and unhygienic preparation can lead to food poisoning or infections among patients. (HT)
Dr Shrinivas Kolod, medical superintendent, RMH issued the orders to Sandeep Jambulkar and Kailas Borge on March 20 following instructions from Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services.

“An investigation was conducted on the incident reported on February 13 and the report was submitted to the deputy director,” Kolod said.

In a report published on February 17, HT stated the incident highlighting that cooking under the influence of alcohol can increase the risk of food contamination and unhygienic preparation can lead to food poisoning or infections among patients.

As per officials, the action has been taken against the duo as per the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979. During the period of suspension, they will remain stationed at the RMH, Yerawada.

Dr Pawar, deputy director of health services, said, “During the suspension period, they cannot accept any private employment, engage in business, or participate in any commercial activities.”

As per the officials, till the period of suspension they will be granted subsistence and other supplementary allowances as per the provisions of Rule 68 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Joining Time, Foreign Service, and Provisions During Suspension, Dismissal, and Removal) Rules, 1981.

