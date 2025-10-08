Varsities to follow transparent recruitment: Chandrakant Patil
Maharashtra government approves a new transparent recruitment process for faculty in public universities, adhering to UGC guidelines.
Published on: Oct 8, 2025 8:30 AM IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
Pune: The Maharashtra government on Monday issued a Government Resolution (GR) approving a new recruitment procedure for faculty and statutory positions in the state’s public (non-agricultural) universities. Chandrakant Patil, state higher and technical education minister, on Tuesday said, “The new process has been designed to make university-level faculty recruitment more transparent, impartial, and balanced, while maintaining the academic standards.”
Patil said the recruitment process in higher education institutions will continue to adhere to the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. These norms were implemented in Maharashtra through GR dated March 8, 2019, followed by another issued on February 28, 2025, outlining the detailed procedure for faculty recruitment.