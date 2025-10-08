Varsities to follow transparent recruitment: Chandrakant Patil

Pune: The Maharashtra government on Monday issued a Government Resolution (GR) approving a new recruitment procedure for faculty and statutory positions in the state’s public (non-agricultural) universities. Chandrakant Patil, state higher and technical education minister, on Tuesday said, “The new process has been designed to make university-level faculty recruitment more transparent, impartial, and balanced, while maintaining the academic standards.” Navi Mumbai, India - February 15, 2020: BJP Leader and Union Minster Prakash Javdekar,Chandrakant Patil, Devendra Fadnavis,at BJP Party State Meet being held at Terna College, Nerul in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Patil said the recruitment process in higher education institutions will continue to adhere to the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. These norms were implemented in Maharashtra through GR dated March 8, 2019, followed by another issued on February 28, 2025, outlining the detailed procedure for faculty recruitment.