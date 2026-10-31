Veteran Pune cardiologist Dr Shirish Hiremath dies at 75

Dr Shirish Hiremath, a renowned cardiologist and former president of the Cardiological Society of India, died at his residence in Sopan Baug on Thursday night following a prolonged illness. He was 75.

Dr Hiremath’s passing is an irreparable loss to Ruby Hall Clinic, where he significantly contributed to the growth of its cardiology department. (HT)

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Hiremath breathed his last around 9 pm. He had been battling cancer for the past few years and was unwell for nearly two years.

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With a career spanning more than four decades, Hiremath was among the prominent names in interventional cardiology. He was widely respected for his expertise in angiography and angioplasty. His death leaves the medical fraternity mourning the loss of an experienced specialist who played an important role in advancing cardiac care.

Dr Hiremath’s passing is an irreparable loss to Ruby Hall Clinic, where he significantly contributed to the growth of its cardiology department.

“Dr Hiremath was instrumental in putting Ruby Hall Clinic on the global map in the field of cardiology. His immense contribution to the specialty over several decades, along with his dedication to patient care, has left an indelible mark on our institution and the medical community,” said Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic.

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr Hiremath was known for his kindness, compassion and caring nature, touching countless lives along the way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr Hiremath was known for his kindness, compassion and caring nature, touching countless lives along the way. {{/usCountry}}

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“He will be remembered not only for his extraordinary professional legacy but also for the warmth and humanity he brought to everyone around him,” Dr Grant said.