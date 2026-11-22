Education is not merely a means of obtaining a degree or securing employment but a powerful instrument to build character, uphold ethical values and instil social responsibility, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan said on Saturday. Addressing the 23rd convocation ceremony of Symbiosis International University in Pune, he urged students to use their knowledge and skills for the welfare of society and nation-building.

He noted that more than 19,000 of the university’s 32,000 students were women, reflecting the growing participation of women in higher education. (HT) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, among others, attended the event.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“While professional success is important, character, integrity and ethical values are equally essential. No matter how successful you become in life, never compromise on your principles. Students must cultivate the habit of lifelong learning, face challenges with courage and extend a helping hand to those in need. True success lies in using one’s knowledge for the betterment of society,” Radhakrishnan said.

Highlighting the role of young people in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047, he called upon students to contribute through science, technology, research and skill development. He also urged them to take pride in Indian culture and values and enhance the country’s reputation through their achievements and conduct.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He noted that more than 19,000 of the university’s 32,000 students were women, reflecting the growing participation of women in higher education. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He noted that more than 19,000 of the university’s 32,000 students were women, reflecting the growing participation of women in higher education. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Governor Varma said emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and digital transformation were reshaping the world, but stressed the need to balance innovation with ethics, compassion and human values.

He urged universities to become centres of excellence in research, innovation and entrepreneurship, adding that graduation marked the beginning of a lifelong learning journey.

Radhakrishnan presented an award to an outstanding international student, while 12 students received gold medals.