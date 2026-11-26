The impact of drought in Maharashtra has started showing beyond the agriculture sector -- water scarcity in severely arid Latur has disrupted hostel facilities of the College of Agriculture, leading the administration to ask 200 students to explore alternative accommodation outside the campus.

The situation has raised concerns among students, most of whom come from farming families and economically weaker backgrounds. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more less

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The crisis stems from a large farm pond on the college premises drying up and a significant fall in water levels in two nearby wells. With key sources of water running low, the college is struggling to meet the hostel’s water requirements.

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The situation has raised concerns among students, most of whom come from farming families and economically weaker backgrounds.

The hostel charges a nominal monthly fee of ₹1,000, making accommodation here affordable for the students. Seeking accommodation elsewhere would add to their financial burden.

When contacted by Hindustan Times, D S Perke, associate dean and principal of the college, said: “Considering the ongoing water crisis, it is difficult for us to maintain a continuous supply to the hostel until March and April. Hence, we are thinking of informing students in advance about the water situation.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, district collector Bharat Bastewad assured students that the administration would intervene to ensure they are not compelled to leave the hostel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, district collector Bharat Bastewad assured students that the administration would intervene to ensure they are not compelled to leave the hostel. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Agriculture College comes under the local civic body. We will speak to college authorities, and if required, supply water through tankers. Additionally, a well needs to be rejuvenated to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to the college,” said Bastewad.

The college has a total capacity of 600 students, of whom over 200 use the hostel facility. The hostel also accommodates 50 teaching and non-teaching staff members.

The shortage came to light when the administration assessed water availability and hostel requirements ahead of admissions for the new semesters, scheduled to begin on December 14.

A large farm pond on the campus which stores rainwater during the monsoon and helps replenish nearby wells, has remained dry this year because of inadequate rainfall. The sharp decline in water levels in the two wells has further compounded the problem, leaving the college struggling to meet demand.

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