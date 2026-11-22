Latur Municipal Corporation officials detected water theft from the main pipeline supplying drinking water to the city on Friday, leading to a police complaint against one person and notices to around 300 suspected offenders from around the city.

The civic administration is continuing its drive to identify illegal connections and prevent unauthorised water extraction. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

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Police identified the prime suspect as Dagadu Chavan and booked him on Friday at Gategaon police station for allegedly stealing water from the main supply pipeline at Kasar Jawala in Latur rural.

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In light of similar incidents, last week the civic administration issued notices to around 300 people suspected of tapping the pipeline through illegal connections.

The action follows complaints that unauthorised connections were affecting the water supply meant for Latur residents.

Punjabrao Khansole, deputy commissioner of the Latur Municipal Corporation, said, “Considering the drought-like conditions, we have formed various teams to check water theft and illegal water connections. On Friday, our team noticed that the Latur to Dhanegaon Manjara project pipeline was damaged due to alleged water theft; hence, we have approached the Gategaon police and filed a police complaint.”

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{{^usCountry}} The civic administration is continuing its drive to identify illegal connections and prevent unauthorised water extraction. Further action will be taken against those found involved in water theft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic administration is continuing its drive to identify illegal connections and prevent unauthorised water extraction. Further action will be taken against those found involved in water theft. {{/usCountry}}

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