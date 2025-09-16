Waterlogging on Sinhagad Road disrupts traffic, residents blame civic works

The 300-metre stretch between Sun City-Anand Nagar and Fun Time Theatre on Sinhagad Road witnessed waterlogging on Monday, severely inconveniencing commuters. Later in the day, drainage department officials found that the problem had been worsened by a leaking 700 mm water pipeline. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Vijya Dabhade, deputy engineer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department, said, “During the Sinhagad Road flyover work, one of the drainage chambers was choked with construction material. Along with the drainage department team, we located the chamber and cleared it to allow the rainwater to flow out.”

Narendra Chaperkar, senior engineer of the drainage department, said, “This is the first time we have seen such waterlogging on Sinhagad Road without heavy rainfall. Our teams visited the site early in the morning and by afternoon, we cleared the drainage chambers. After some time, water came out from the drainage chambers. Later, we found the leakage. Road department officials are working to fix it.”

Sanjay Raut from Vadgaon Budruk said, “Traffic slowed down due to waterlogging and there was risk of accidents. Two-wheelers were struggling to find their way through the water.”

Anita Kulkarni from Anand Nagar said, “Every time new pipelines or flyover work is carried out, chambers get blocked. The waterlogging problem keeps coming back, and we are the ones who suffer.”