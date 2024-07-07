Woman chain snatcher who targeted pilgrims arrested from Sillod 

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police on Friday arrested a woman chain snatcher, who had fled from police custody in Hadapsar on July 3. The woman has been identified as Dhurpata Ashok Bhosale (31), a resident of Takali in Sillod tehsil of Aurangabad District. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The woman has been identified as Dhurpata Ashok Bhosale (31), a resident of Takali in Sillod tehsil of Aurangabad District. Bhosle was arrested by police on charges of stealing ornaments from female devotees during the Palkhi procession in the Hadapsar area.

She was taken from the custody of Vishrambagh Police Station to Hadapsar for questioning. At that time, Bhosle escaped from Hadapsar police station.

The investigation team of Hadapsar police station checked the CCTV footage of the area. The police suspected that she went to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by bus. After that, a team of police left for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and detained the woman from Sillod.