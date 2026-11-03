Pune, A 34-year-old woman was found hanging in a flat in Pune's Mukund Nagar area on Monday, police said, adding that her husband has been arrested after her relatives accused him and his parents of harassment over demands for gold.

Woman found hanging in flat, husband held; her relatives allege murder over gold demand

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While police have registered an offence for alleged abetment of suicide, her maternal relatives alleged that she was murdered and her husband and in-laws hanged her body in the flat, situated near their matrimonial bungalow.

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A police official said the deceased had earlier worked as an IT professional, but later quit her job.

Relatives of the deceased woman, identified as Payal Zambre Patil, allegedly ransacked her in-laws' house following her death.

Payal was married to Akshay Zambre Patil. The couple has a daughter.

Citing claims of Payal's relatives, police alleged that she quarrelled with her mother-in-law on Sunday and left home.

"Members of her in-laws' family and her relatives began searching for her on Monday morning. During the search, she was found hanging in a room of a flat in an apartment complex near their residence. No suicide note was found," a Swargate police station officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said Payal was found hanging from the ceiling when police reached the apartment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Payal was found hanging from the ceiling when police reached the apartment. {{/usCountry}}

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"Statements of her maternal relatives are being recorded," he added.

Payal's brother Rishikesh Pawar alleged that her in-laws and husband appeared unbothered when he reached their home on Monday morning.

"When I reached there, her father-in-law, mother-in-law and husband were sitting idle and appeared unbothered. When we questioned them, they got up to search for Payal.

"Within five minutes, they returned and informed us that she was in a nearby apartment. When we reached the flat, its door was locked from inside. I somehow managed to enter through the rear balcony and found Payal hanging," he claimed.

He said Payal had often complained about harassment by her mother-in-law.

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"There was a quarrel between Payal and her mother-in-law on Sunday. I called her husband and told him that it was a temporary dispute which could be resolved," he said, adding that he received a call from her in-laws on Monday morning informing him that Payal had left the house the previous night.

Payal's uncle alleged that it was a murder and accused her husband and in-laws of killing her and hanging her body in the apartment.

"Since her marriage, Payal was allegedly being harassed by her mother-in-law. Every Diwali, we were asked to fulfil a demand for ten tolas of gold.

"This year too, they demanded gold, but we told them that we were farmers and, given the drought-like situation, it was not possible for us to meet the demand. We had even promised to give the gold next year," he claimed.

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The police complaint states that when Payal was pregnant in 2022, her husband and in-laws pressured her to give birth to a boy and subjected her to mental harassment.

After she gave birth to a girl on March 30, 2023, her in-laws allegedly visited the hospital, argued with her and said they would not take responsibility for either her or the child, the complaint stated.

Swargate police station Senior Inspector Yashwant Nikam told PTI that an offence has been registered against late Payal's mother-in-law, father-in-law, and husband for alleged abetment of suicide.

"Akshay has been arrested. Two police teams have been formed to trace the other accused," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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