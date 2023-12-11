Woman hires hitman to kill husband as he harassed her for not bearing male child

A woman from the Nigdi area allegedly hired two contract killers to murder her husband after purportedly growing frustrated with harassment and his demand for bearing a male child. The couple has eight daughters. The couple has eight daughters. Ratna was frustrated with her husband’s increasing demands for a male child. Hence she decided to hire a contract killer to eliminate her husband, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The victim has been identified as Mithailal Barud (49), who has been hospitalised. The incident was reported on Thursday at around 10:15 pm at his residence in Akurdi. Barud is a scrap dealer running his business in the Nigdi area.

The accused Shivam Dube and Aman Pujari from the Akurdi area allegedly barged into the Barud’s house and attacked him brutally with a sword and other sharp weapons to kill him.

Police said both accused were are on record criminals and have at least six to seven cases against them at various police stations across the city.

After the attack, one of his daughters called the police and the injured was shifted to a nearby private hospital.

Police said Mithailal married Ratna in 2006-07. They have eight daughters. However, Mithailal was not happy about his wife not giving birth to a male child. On this issue, the couple fought on several occasions.

Natha Kekan, police sub-inspector said, “Ratna sold her golden ornaments and raised money. She hired two contract killers for ₹5 lakh.’’

According to Kekan, during CCTV analysis they spotted one of the accused who was a criminal on record. “When we detained him, he confessed that he was involved with another one as per the contract given by Ratna,” he said.

As of now, police have arrested three accused including Ratna in this case and the court granted them police custody till December 12.

A case has been registered at Nigdi police station under sections of 307, 452,323,506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with other relevant sections.