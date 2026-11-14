Woman killed, over 20 injured as Pune-Nagpur luxury bus plunges off flyover

A woman was killed and more than 20 passengers were seriously injured after a private luxury bus travelling from Pune to Nagpur plunged off a flyover near Cambridge Chowk in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday morning.

More than 20 passengers were injured after a private luxury bus travelling from Pune to Nagpur plunged off a flyover in Maharashtra on Saturday morning.

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The accident occurred when the driver allegedly lost control of the speeding bus while crossing the flyover. The vehicle crashed through the protective railing and fell onto the road below.

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According to preliminary information, several passengers were asleep when the bus met with the accident. The impact left the vehicle badly damaged, trapping several passengers inside and triggering panic.

Local residents rushed to the spot and began rescue operations before the local police arrived. They evacuated the injured by breaking the glass panes of the bus windows.

Police officials said that the injured had been admitted to nearby hospitals and that the condition of some passengers was critical.