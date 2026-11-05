The Swargate police on Wednesday arrested Mangal Zambre, 58, and Arvind Zambre, 65, the parents-in-law of a 34-year-old woman who allegedly died by suicide at her Mukund Nagar residence on November 2. Her brother, Hrishikesh Pawar, 31, of Khed Shivapur, has accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to years of harassment over dowry, the birth of a girl child and demands for gold and family land.

The complaint alleges that the woman was denied money for personal expenses and repeatedly harassed over household responsibilities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Her husband, Akshay Arvind Zambre, 35, was arrested earlier and is in police custody till November 7. Police are also searching for the woman’s sister-in-law, Akshata, 30, who has been named in the complaint.

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According to the brother’s complaint, the woman sent him a message at 9.18pm on November 2, stating, “My mother-in-law is responsible”. After failing to reach her over the phone, the family went to her residence the following morning and found her hanging in a flat in a neighbouring building.

Senior inspector Yashwant Nikam confirmed the arrests. He said the father-in-law was hospitalised due to a blood pressure-related issue after the incident and was taken into custody after being discharged on Wednesday. The mother-in-law, who had allegedly been absconding, was also arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman married Akshay in March 2019. Her family allegedly gave the couple 50 tolas of gold and ₹25 lakh in cash, besides spending ₹70- ₹80 lakh on the wedding. However, within months, her mother-in-law allegedly began demanding money and gold, particularly during festivals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman married Akshay in March 2019. Her family allegedly gave the couple 50 tolas of gold and ₹25 lakh in cash, besides spending ₹70- ₹80 lakh on the wedding. However, within months, her mother-in-law allegedly began demanding money and gold, particularly during festivals. {{/usCountry}}

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The complaint alleges that the woman was denied money for personal expenses and repeatedly harassed over household responsibilities.

After she delivered a girl on March 30, 2023, they allegedly refused to take responsibility for her and the child, leaving them at her parental home for nearly a year. Her father alleged that she was assaulted and forced out of her matrimonial home in August 2026 over a demand to transfer her share of family land.

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On November 1, she reportedly told her father that she could no longer endure the harassment and that her in-laws had demanded five tolas of gold for Diwali. Police have registered a case under provisions relating to dowry harassment and abetment of suicide. Further investigation is underway.

Help is a call away: Connecting Trust, focuses on Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, call on 922004305 | 9922001122 (all days, 10am - 8pm)