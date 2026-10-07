Worker killed after attackers mistake him for target: Police

Pune rural police have arrested five persons for allegedly killing a water plant worker in Ranjangaon after mistaking him for the owner, who was the intended target, officials said on Tuesday. Two other suspects are absconding.

According to investigators, the alleged target was Vikas Navale, owner of the premises and water plant. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Hamja Usman Sheikh was working at the plant in Sai Nagar, Karegaon, when he was shot in the head on September 29.

Police identified the arrested accused as Sarthak Kohkade, Tushar Todkar, Santosh Madhukar Manjare, Vitthal Navnath Pikale and Yogesh Vilas Idole. Pawan Suresh Hundare and Prithvi alias Bhaiyya Dattu Jadhav are at large.

According to investigators, the alleged target was Vikas Navale, owner of the premises and water plant. Police said Navale was involved in a property dispute with Sarthak, who allegedly hired Todkar to eliminate him. Todkar allegedly contacted Manjare, who brought in other associates to carry out the attack.

Police suspect the accused had conducted a recce of the premises and expected Navale to arrive there in the morning. Navale reportedly visited the plant around the same time each day, while Sheikh routinely arrived early to switch on the water pump.

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{{^usCountry}} On September 29, the attackers allegedly mistook Sheikh for Navale and shot him in the head from close range. He died in the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On September 29, the attackers allegedly mistook Sheikh for Navale and shot him in the head from close range. He died in the attack. {{/usCountry}}

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The murder initially puzzled investigators as Sheikh was not known to have any dispute with anyone. The Pune rural local crime branch and Ranjangaon police examined CCTV footage and technical evidence, which allegedly helped them identify the suspects and uncover the conspiracy.

Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of police (Pune rural), said, “Sarthak allegedly had a property dispute with Navale and hired an externed criminal from Pimpri-Chinchwad limits to eliminate him.”