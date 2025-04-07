Youth injured during fire-breathing stunt at Ram Navami procession

A 20-year-old youth suffered facial burns while attempting a fire-breathing stunt during a Ram Navami procession in Talegaon Dabhade, Pune.
A 20-year-old youth suffered burn injuries to his face while attempting a fire-breathing stunt during a Ram Navami procession in Talegaon Dabhade near Pune on Sunday evening, police said. The mishap occurred during a mallakhamb performance when the youth tried to execute the stunt. A video circulating on social media shows flames engulfing his face mid-act.
“He has sustained facial burns and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital,” an officer from Talegaon Dabhade police station said.