Youth injured during fire-breathing stunt at Ram Navami procession

A 20-year-old youth suffered burn injuries to his face while attempting a fire-breathing stunt during a Ram Navami procession in Talegaon Dabhade near Pune on Sunday evening, police said. The mishap occurred during a mallakhamb performance when the youth tried to execute the stunt. A video circulating on social media shows flames engulfing his face mid-act.

