Youth injured during fire-breathing stunt at Ram Navami procession

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 07, 2025 05:26 AM IST

A 20-year-old youth suffered facial burns while attempting a fire-breathing stunt during a Ram Navami procession in Talegaon Dabhade, Pune.

A 20-year-old youth suffered burn injuries to his face while attempting a fire-breathing stunt during a Ram Navami procession in Talegaon Dabhade near Pune on Sunday evening, police said. The mishap occurred during a mallakhamb performance when the youth tried to execute the stunt. A video circulating on social media shows flames engulfing his face mid-act.

A video circulating on social media shows flames engulfing his face mid-act.
A video circulating on social media shows flames engulfing his face mid-act. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“He has sustained facial burns and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital,” an officer from Talegaon Dabhade police station said.

Follow Us On