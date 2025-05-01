Menu Explore
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Youth stabbed over parking issue

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2025 05:20 AM IST

Group attacked and stabbed 19-year-old youth over parking dispute at Harkanagar in Bhavani Peth on Wednesday

Pune: A group attacked and stabbed a 19-year-old youth over a parking dispute at Harkanagar in Bhavani Peth at around 12.15am on Wednesday, said officials.

Group attacked and stabbed a 19-year-old youth over a parking dispute at Harkanagar in Bhavani Peth on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Group attacked and stabbed a 19-year-old youth over a parking dispute at Harkanagar in Bhavani Peth on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, accused Faizan Sheikh, 35, told the complainant and his son Ayan Sheikh, who were unloading a television set from their bike, to not park the vehicle in the area. Faizan kicked the two-wheeler and it fell, provoking heated arguments between them.

Later, Ayan, along with his parents, approached Faizan. The argument escalated and the accused along with his 10-12 associates abused and attacked Ayan and the complainant’s brother Rizwan. Faizan stabbed Ayan with a knife and escaped. Ayan was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Harshal Kadam, assistant inspector, Khadak Police Station, said, “We have arrested six persons, including Faizan who is a criminal on record.”

A case under Sections 109, 118(2), 115(1), 352, 351(2), 189(2), 189(5), 190, 191(3), 194(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant sections has been filed.

