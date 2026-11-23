25 meritorious students from rural government schools in Pune district will visit NASA, Stanford University and the Google campus in the United States as part of the Pune Zilla Parishad’s international educational exposure programme. The 10-day tour, in its second year, aims to familiarise rural students with global institutions, scientific research and technological advancements.

In December, 27 students will visit the European Space Agency and other scientific and educational institutions in Europe. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The students were selected from more than 20,000 applicants through a three-stage process conducted by the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). An IUCAA scientist will accompany the delegation, explaining scientific and technological concepts during the visits. The students have also undergone preparatory sessions and academic guidance organised by the institute.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The itinerary covers Washington DC, Orlando and San Francisco. In Washington DC, the students will visit the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, the National Air and Space Museum and NASA’s Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center.

In Orlando, they will explore NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre, the Astronaut Training Centre and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where they will interact with Indian-origin experts, students and professionals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In San Francisco, the delegation will visit the California Academy of Sciences, Stanford University and the Google campus. Girija Narlikar will support arrangements for these visits, which will provide exposure to scientific research, innovation and emerging technologies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In San Francisco, the delegation will visit the California Academy of Sciences, Stanford University and the Google campus. Girija Narlikar will support arrangements for these visits, which will provide exposure to scientific research, innovation and emerging technologies. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In San Francisco, the delegation will visit the California Academy of Sciences, Stanford University and the Google campus. Girija Narlikar, a Pune-born computer scientist and director of engineering at Google, who heads AI safety and security for Google Workspace, will support arrangements for the visits. Her association is expected to give students valuable exposure to scientific research, innovation and emerging technologies.

The US tour is part of a wider educational exposure initiative by the Zilla Parishad. In December, 27 students will visit the European Space Agency and other scientific and educational institutions in Europe.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The programme is being implemented under the Pune Model School initiative, led by Pune Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Gajanan Patil, in collaboration with IUCAA.

Pune ZP president Viradhawal Jagdale said, “Students from rural areas possess immense talent and potential. With the right opportunities and platforms, they can certainly make their mark globally. Initiatives such as these will help bridge the gap in educational opportunities between rural and urban students.”

Patil said the programme was being expanded in its second year following the encouraging response to last year’s tour, in which 25 students visited NASA in the US. “The selection of 25 students through IUCAA’s rigorous three-stage selection process from over 20,000 applicants is a remarkable achievement,” he said.