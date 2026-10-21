Chennai, Senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan on Wednesday criticised the state government over its handling of the heavy rains in Chennai, claiming that more than 70 per cent of the city's stormwater drainage work was already completed during the party's previous tenure.

Rains: DMK slams TVK govt over 'lack of preparedness'

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While acknowledging that water stagnation is now restricted to fewer areas compared to previous instances of widespread flooding, Elangovan alleged that the current administration failed to take sufficient pre-emptive steps despite clear weather warnings linked to the El Nino phenomenon.

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"During the DMK period itself we made many plans to remove water logging. More than 70 per cent of the work was over," Elangovan told PTI Videos, questioning whether the current government had allocated funds and taken steps to complete the remaining portions of the project after coming to power.

Highlighting the administration's alleged lack of readiness, the DMK leader pointed out that experts had forecast heavy downpours. "Because of El Nino and other things, they have said that heavy rains are expected this year. This government was not prepared for that," he noted.

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{{^usCountry}} Elangovan also took a sharp swipe at the state leadership, criticising Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for inspecting the rain-hit areas only after the showers had stopped and the inundation had cleared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Elangovan also took a sharp swipe at the state leadership, criticising Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for inspecting the rain-hit areas only after the showers had stopped and the inundation had cleared. {{/usCountry}}

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"After the rain was over and water went out, the chief minister visited the areas," he remarked.

On the proposed privatisation of the Chennai and Kolkata airports, the senior DMK leader voiced strong opposition to handing over public infrastructure to private operators.

He noted that the Airports Authority of India had been running the facilities without any issues, and warned that privatisation would inevitably lead to a hike in user charges for passengers.

"Private players work only for money, not for the improvement of services. Public sector undertakings will support and extend services to the common people," he said, criticising the move as being driven by a "capitalist mindset."

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On the recent cybercrime complaint lodged by Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya with the City Police Commissioner, Elangovan launched a scathing attack on CM Vijay's newly formed Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam .

He accused TVK cadres of being behind the targeted harassment and "worst things" written against the Mayor on social media.

The DMK leader alleged that the TVK cadres were involved in numerous criminal activities across the state, including drug trafficking, attacking officials, and misbehaving with women.

Condemning the state government's inaction, he said, "She had to file a petition because she was insulted. This government has no respect for women, no regard for women."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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