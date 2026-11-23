Twelve policemen were injured after a group of people protesting against the survey for a proposed coal block at Badalpada-Kalyanpur in Jharkhand allegedly threw stones at them late Sunday night. The violence erupted during a village council convened to discuss the proposed coal mining project.

Residents opposed a survey and boring work. (Shutterstock) more less

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Residents opposed the survey and boring work, and the protest escalated amid reports that coal company officials were held hostage. Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot and attempted to pacify the protesters, but tensions continued. As the situation deteriorated, over three dozen Rapid Action Police (RAP) personnel were mobilised. Stones were also thrown at the additional forces.

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Deputy Development Commissioner Aniket Sachan, who visited the injured policemen in Dumka Sadar Hospital, said the disturbance occurred during the village council meeting for the coal mine, and policemen were attacked. He added that those involved in the violence were being identified.

One policeman sustained a fracture in his leg, while others suffered head injuries.

Additional police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order as the incident triggered tension in the area.

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