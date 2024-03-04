 Dumka gang-rape: Jharkhand high court takes cognisance, seeks report from SP - Hindustan Times
Dumka gang-rape: Jharkhand high court takes cognisance, seeks report from SP

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2024 09:23 PM IST

A Spanish woman vlogger, who had been on a bike tour in India along with her husband, was gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka on Friday night

The Jharkhand high court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the Spanish woman’s gangrape case in Dumka and directed the superintendent of police to file a status report about the incident by Thursday, people aware of the development said.

The Jharkhand high court. (File)
The Jharkhand high court. (File)

Taking cognisance of media reports, division bench of acting chief justice S Chandrashekhar and justice Navneet Kumar issued notices to chief secretary, director general of police and home secretary besides Dumka SP as respondents in the matter.

“The matter has been listed next for March 7 by when the Dumka SP has been directed to file the status report. The bench also appointed advocate Ritu Kumar as amicus in the matter,” a counsel who was part of the proceedings said.

A 45-year-old Spanish speaking Brazilian national was allegedly gang-raped by seven persons on Friday night under Hansdiha police station limits in Dumka district. The woman, a vlogger, had been on a bike tour along with her husband. Four of the seven accused have been arrested so far.

The victim compensation committee chaired by the district judge, meanwhile, has approved payment of 10 lakh to the survivor.

“The amount would be converted into Euros and transferred into the account of her husband,” Dumka deputy commissioner A Dodde told reporters on Monday.

