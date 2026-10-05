Latehar , Central Industrial Security Force foiled a theft bid in Latehar on Monday by seizing five tipper trucks carrying 250 tonnes of coal as it intensified its crackdown on coal theft and pilferage in areas under Coal India arm Central Coalfields Limited, an official said on Monday.

Jharkhand: CISF intensifies crackdown on coal theft, seizes 5 trucks carrying 250 tonne fuel

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This followed the force seizing 207.17 tonnes of coal near a village close to a mine in Bokaro and around 250 tonnes from an isolated area near CCL's Phulbasia Siding in Latehar district last month.

The operation assumes significance as the Central Industrial Security Force Unit of Central Coalfields Ltd Magadh and Amrapali was formally inducted on September 19 this year.

"Acting on reliable intelligence input regarding theft and illegal dumping of coal in the forest area near Ojha Tandi village, a joint team of the CISF and CCL launched a coordinated operation in the early hours of October 5. The operation commenced around 3 am, following inputs that five HYVA vehicles were present," CISF Deputy Inspector General Sumant Singh told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} The joint team intercepted the vehicles during the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The joint team intercepted the vehicles during the operation. {{/usCountry}}

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On spotting the CISF personnel, the drivers abandoned the vehicles and fled, he said, adding the vehicles were found carrying approximately 250 tonnes of coal, which was subsequently seized.

The seized vehicles and coal were handed over to Balumath Police Station for further legal action. Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

The CISF has been strengthening security measures across major coal-producing areas to curb theft, pilferage and illegal transportation of the fuel.

On September 30, the CISF seized 207 tonnes of coal from Bokaro after identifying the location through drone surveillance, Singh said. A CISF raid team, along with its Quick Response Team and tracker dogs, conducted a detailed search of the area.

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The CISF officials said such operations would continue with a focus on identifying isolated storage points and disrupting the chain through which pilfered coal is accumulated and subsequently transported through larger commercial vehicles.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.