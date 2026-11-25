A member of the Rahul Dubey gang was injured in a shootout with police in Jharkhand’s Chatra district early on Wednesday, after police received intelligence about the gang’s alleged plan to carry out a major criminal operation in the area, officers said.
Chatra sub-divisional police officer Sunny Vardhan said that the encounter took place in the Tandwa police station area.
According to preliminary information, police received intelligence that members of the Rahul Dubey gang were planning to carry out a major criminal operation in the area. Acting on the information, Tandwa police launched a raid.
“During the operation, police and gang members confronted each other, and firing occurred from both sides. In the firing, one gang member sustained bullet injuries,” an officer said.
The identity and condition of the injured man, along with details of the other action taken during the encounter, have not yet been officially disclosed.
Police said the injured man had been taken into custody and was receiving medical treatment under police security. Efforts are underway to identify and trace other gang members who fled the spot, taking advantage of the darkness and the terrain, the officer said.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to track down the absconding gang members. Police said further details would be shared after the investigation progresses.{{/usCountry}}
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to track down the absconding gang members. Police said further details would be shared after the investigation progresses.{{/usCountry}}
The Rahul Dubey gang has been linked to several incidents of firing and criminal activity in parts of Hazaribagh and Chatra districts. The latest encounter comes amid police efforts to crack down on the gang’s activities.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.