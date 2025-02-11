Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.8 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025
The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 11, 2025, is 26.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.8 °C and 29.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.93 °C and 29.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 12, 2025
|26.44
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|28.39
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|27.26
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|26.71
|Sky is clear
|February 16, 2025
|27.72
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|30.37
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|31.43
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025
