Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.86 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on October 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on October 18, 2024, is 26.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.86 °C and 28.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 05:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.28 °C and 28.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 97.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 19, 2024
|26.68 °C
|Few clouds
|October 20, 2024
|27.19 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 21, 2024
|28.17 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 22, 2024
|27.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 23, 2024
|25.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 24, 2024
|18.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 25, 2024
|18.48 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
