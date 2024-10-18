Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.86 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 19, 2024 26.68 °C Few clouds October 20, 2024 27.19 °C Broken clouds October 21, 2024 28.17 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 27.11 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 25.64 °C Moderate rain October 24, 2024 18.42 °C Moderate rain October 25, 2024 18.48 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain Chennai 29.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.74 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.36 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.46 °C Broken clouds Delhi 32.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ranchi today, on October 18, 2024, is 26.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.86 °C and 28.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 05:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.28 °C and 28.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 97.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

