Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said on Saturday that the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ could become a reality only when all states, districts and even small villages developed together and Jharkhand could emerge as a powerful centre of inclusive and sustainable development with the right investment in education, healthcare, skills, technology and entrepreneurship.

‘Viksit Bharat can be a reality when all states, distts, villages develop together’

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The VP was addressing the second convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Deoghar.

“PM Modi has a vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. It can become a reality only when every state, district and small village develop together. Access to quality healthcare and higher education for tribal communities and rural folk lies at the heart of the mission,” Radhakrishnan said.

Underlining that access to the best healthcare is the right of every citizen, Radhakrishnan, who had earlier served as Jharkhand governor, stated that the country witnessed an unprecedented expansion of medical education and healthcare infrastructure over the last decade.

New AIIMS and medical colleges had been established, MBBS and post-graduate seats had increased rapidly, and flagship missions such as Ayushman Bharat brought health insurance to the poorest households, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, there was only one AIIMS in the country. Now, the number has increased to 12 and more will come up. The number of medical colleges has more than doubled, increasing from 387 in 2014 when Narendra Modi took charge to 846 now. The number of MBBS seats increased from 5,100 to 1.39 lakh, and the number of post-graduate seats increased from 31,000 to around 86,000 during the same period,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, there was only one AIIMS in the country. Now, the number has increased to 12 and more will come up. The number of medical colleges has more than doubled, increasing from 387 in 2014 when Narendra Modi took charge to 846 now. The number of MBBS seats increased from 5,100 to 1.39 lakh, and the number of post-graduate seats increased from 31,000 to around 86,000 during the same period,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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He urged the students to carry their learnings beyond the walls of their institutions to the villages and the most distant corners of the country.

The institute conferred degrees upon 50 MBBS, 94 BSc, 12 MSc and eight Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) students on the occasion.

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He concluded by urging the graduates to make competence, compassion and character the guiding principles of their professional lives and contribute meaningfully to the making of a Viksit Bharat.

The convocation was attended by the Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar; Union MoS for health and family welfare Prataprao Jadhav; Jharkhand health minister Irfan Ansari; MPs Nishikant Dubey, Pradip Kumar Varma; Deoghar MLA Suresh Paswan; President of AIIMS Deoghar, MV Padma Srivastava; and executive director and CEO of AIIMS Deoghar, Nitin M Gangane, among other dignitaries, faculty members, graduating students and their families.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Gangwar stated that the field of medicine was not limited merely to knowledge and skills; human empathy, ethics, and a spirit of service also played vital roles.

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“A physician’s responsibility extends beyond treating illness to instilling trust and hope in the patient. Young doctors were urged to always prioritise compassion, integrity, and human values in their professional lives,” he added

Congratulating the degree recipients, Gangwar stated that their achievement resulted from years of hard work, dedication, and determination. He noted that India possessed a rich medical tradition; the contributions of Maharshi Sushruta exemplified the country’s ancient medical heritage and scientific outlook. Building upon this legacy, India was making continuous strides in medical science today through research, innovation, and modern technologies.