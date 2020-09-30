Satinder Singh is new Mohali SSP

cities

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 00:18 IST

Satinder Singh is the new senior superintendent of police, Mohali.

He has been transferred from Jalandhar, where he was posted as the SSP (rural).

He will replace Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who is now the Chandigarh SSP.

Also, HS Atwal has been appointed SP (investigation, 2), Mohali. He was earlier posted as an SP in the Punjab Bureau of Investigation.