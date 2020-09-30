e-paper
Satinder Singh is new Mohali SSP

He will replace Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who is now the Chandigarh SSP

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2020 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Satinder Singh has been transferred from Jalandhar, where he was posted as the SSP (rural)
Satinder Singh has been transferred from Jalandhar, where he was posted as the SSP (rural)
         

Satinder Singh is the new senior superintendent of police, Mohali.

He has been transferred from Jalandhar, where he was posted as the SSP (rural).

He will replace Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who is now the Chandigarh SSP.

Also, HS Atwal has been appointed SP (investigation, 2), Mohali. He was earlier posted as an SP in the Punjab Bureau of Investigation.

