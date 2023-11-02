News / Cities / Delhi primary schools to remain closed on November 3-4 as air quality worsens

Delhi primary schools to remain closed on November 3-4 as air quality worsens

ByHT News Desk
Nov 02, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Schools to remain closed on November 3-4: Delhi CM Kejriwal

In response to the alarming surge in air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that all government and private primary schools in the city will remain closed for the next two days.

All schools in Delhi to remain closed for the next two days. (File photo)
“In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days,” Kejriwal said in a social media post on X.

Delhi has been grappling with hazardous air quality in recent days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching severe levels, primarily due to a combination of factors, including stubble burning in neighbouring states, vehicular emissions, and industrial pollution.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 402 at 5 pm, the worst this season so far. The 24-hour average AQI was 364 on Wednesday, 359 on Tuesday, 347 on Monday, 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday, and 261 on Friday.

The announcement came shortly after the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR in an order stated that all actions outlined under Stage III of the GRAP for 'severe' air quality have been initiated with immediate effect. The panel observed that the average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi is on a sharp rise and is “only expected to increase further owing to the highly unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions”.

The series of stringent measures includes a ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'severe plus' (AQI above 450).

    HT News Desk

Thursday, November 02, 2023
