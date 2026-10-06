Jamshedpur , Security has been tightened in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand ahead of Durga Puja celebrations to maintain law and order, officials said.

Security tightened in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum ahead of Durga Puja

A meeting of Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Ranjan with senior district officials and representatives of the Central Peace Committee and various Durga Puja committees in the district on Monday stressed maintaining communal harmony during the festivities.

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The deputy commissioner directed the officials to take all necessary measures before the commencement of the festival and finalise immersion routes and traffic plan beforehand.

The administration asked the puja committees to comply with fire safety guidelines, install CCTV cameras, ensure proper entry and exit in the pandals and adequate lighting.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ehtesham Waquarib, Superintendents of Police Lalit Meena and Subham Kumar Khandelwal , District Civil Surgeon Dr Sahil Pall and Dhalbhum Sub-Divisional Officer Arnab Mishra also attended the meeting.

The DC also asked the officials concerned to ensure basic amenities for the devotees after puja committees apprised the administration about their requirements.

He asked the officials to barricade strategic locations to control rush during Durga Puja, identify danger zones in river ghats and deploy divers, ensure adequate lighting, trim tree branches on immersion routes and repair roads.

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{{^usCountry}} Ranjan said Durga Puja is a symbol of social and cultural unity in the district, and asked puja committees to stick to identified immersion routes, while asserting that no deviation would be allowed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranjan said Durga Puja is a symbol of social and cultural unity in the district, and asked puja committees to stick to identified immersion routes, while asserting that no deviation would be allowed. {{/usCountry}}

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The SSP said the police are geared up to maintain law and order during the festive season.

Police personnel will remain vigilant and monitor through CCTV and drone cameras, he said.

Peace committee and puja committee members should maintain continuous coordination with the police and inform the law enforcers about any suspicious activity, he said.

Peace committees are civilian bodies comprising prominent citizens to maintain communal harmony in respective police station areas.

The SSP asked people not to share objectionable posts or videos on social media or pay heed to rumours.

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The DC also held a meeting with 'Pesh-Imams' and president and secretaries of masjid committees on Monday and urged them to ensure peace and tranquil.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.