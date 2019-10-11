Senior citizen duped of gold jewellery in DLF-3

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:57 IST

Gurugram A 61-year-old woman was duped into parting with her gold jewellery in DLF Phase-3 by two persons posing as policemen. This is the eighth such incident reported this year from the same area, the police said.

The role of a Delhi-based gang is suspected in the crimes, the police said. They pose as police and target elderly people in early morning and evening, when there are few people on the roads.

On Thursday, Raji Chandran, a resident of Block-T, was returning from the vegetable market along with her husband near the city club around 7.15am, when two men allegedly stopped them and identified themselves as policemen. They told them that the deputy commissioner was inspecting the area as robberies had increased and told the wife not to wear gold jewellery.

The woman said that they had started checking their vegetable bags and asked them to show their identity cards. They were even carrying a notepad, in which they wrote their names and address.

She said she was suspicious of them as they were in civil clothes and she had heard that a similar incident had taken place last month. She alleged that they forced her to remove her gold chain and her bangles, wrapped them in a paper and put it in her bag.

PV Chandran, her husband, said that they checked the jewellery while walking towards their house and realised that it had been switched out with a fake. He also said that the street was deserted at the time of the incident.

On his complaint, the DLF Phase 3 police filed an FIR under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (fraud) of the IPC on Thursday evening.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a team of police and crime branch has been formed to trace the gang. He said that patrolling has been intensified in the area. “The teams have obtained CCTV footage to identify the suspects and their motorcycle,” he said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 19:57 IST