e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Shiv Nadar Univ experts develop ‘invisible’ security ink

Shiv Nadar Univ experts develop ‘invisible’ security ink

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Shiv Nadar University on Sunday announced that its research team has created a unique ‘security ink’. This ink is not visible under normal lighting conditions, but the inked data can be seen when placed under ultraviolet (UV) light sources.

The research team comprising Debdas Ray, associate professor, and his doctoral student, Harsh Bhatia, from the department of chemistry has used organic compounds, which are environment friendly, low in toxicity and not harmful to the human body, to develop this ink.

“An intriguing result observed in our chemistry research laboratory has led to this useful, quality invention, and I would like to congratulate our research team for their work. Security ink market is expected to grow at roughly 8.3% over the next five years owing to rise in forgery and counterfeiting activities, to reach US$ 1.3 billion in 2024, up from US$ 941.8 million in 2019. This indigenous research may give us an edge,” said Rupamanjari Ghosh, vice-chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, UP.

The ink is made with the help of a commercially available polymer known as polyvinyl alcohol, dissolved in an organic solvent, either tetrahydrofuran or ethanol. After writing the characters with this ink, the paper is allowed to dry in ambient conditions for four hours, and afterwards it can be used for intended applications, Ghosh said.

This security ink phenomenon incorporates the elements of both fluorescence (emission of light immediately after light exposure) and phosphorescence (in which the absorbed radiation is re-emitted on a slightly longer timescale). When the UV light is switched on, the characters become visible in a white background due to the involvement of both fluorescence and phosphorescence and as soon as the light is switched off, the characters remain visible in a different colour only for a fraction of a second, due to phosphorescence, vice chancellor added.

The ink by virtue of its chemical composition can alter its emission abilities under specific light conditions, thereby giving it the ability to provide additional layers of security to enhance its anti-counterfeit capabilities.

Thus, it can provide a higher degree of safety and authenticity to a host of government documents (stamp papers, passports, cheques, etc), currency, private classified documents as well as night-vision products used by private and government agencies, she said.

top news
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
Jaishankar assures safe return to Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran
Jaishankar assures safe return to Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Suspicious’: Delhi minister alleges double standards by Centre over violence
‘Suspicious’: Delhi minister alleges double standards by Centre over violence
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities