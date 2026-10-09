Hyderabad, The Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department has revised its Fire and Life Safety requirements for issuing provisional fire No Objection Certificates , officials said on Friday.

Telangana fire services revises fire safety rules for provisional Fire NOCs

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Telangana Fire Services Department Director General Vikram Singh Mann has issued the revised requirements following consultation with representatives of major builders associations, including CREDAI and the Telangana Builders Federation, an official release said.

The revised instructions came into force with effect from October 7 and shall be applicable only to fresh applications for Provisional Fire NOCs received on or after October 7, it said.

The department said that the revised provisions are aimed at streamlining the fire NOC process, improving ease of compliance and ensuring effective implementation of essential Fire and Life Safety measures in buildings across the state.

Among the revisions, for residential apartment buildings, a Fire NOC will be required for buildings 24 meters high and above, up from the previous threshold of 18 meters, it said adding there will be no change in the existing requirements for other occupancy types.

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{{^usCountry}} A Fire Tower will be required for buildings with a height of 24 meters and above, irrespective of the occupancy type, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Fire Tower will be required for buildings with a height of 24 meters and above, irrespective of the occupancy type, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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A Fire Command Centre room will be required in buildings with a height of 24 meters and above, for all occupancy types.

With regard to ventilation arrangements for Diesel Generator rooms located in basements, louvres will be permitted above a fire-rated wall of at least one metre in height, provided that the wall has a two-hour Fire Resistance rating, the release said.

The revised requirements are intended to provide a clear, uniform and practical approach to the implementation of Fire and Life Safety measures while processing applications for Provisional Fire NOCs, the release added.

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