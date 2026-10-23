Chennai, Heavy showers caused localised waterlogging in lower areas across Tamil Nadu and districts such as Madurai and Virudhunagar, known for extreme heat, received bounteous rain, bringing down the temperature in the region.

TN: Heavy downpours cause waterlogging, flooding, teen killed in wall collapse

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Dindigul, Erode, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Theni and many interior districts as well received heavy rain.

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A 17-year-old girl died, and her mother was injured after a wall of their rented house collapsed due to heavy rains at Mettumalai near Sattur in Virudhunagar district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Muthuchelvi, a Class 12 student. Her mother, Solaiyammal, who sustained injuries in the incident, was rescued from the debris and admitted to the Sattur Government Hospital.

According to the police, the incident occurred on October 22 night while the family was sleeping. Sattur and its surrounding areas had experienced heavy downpours for over five hours prior to the collapse.

The girl's father, Selvam, who works at a printing press in Sivakasi, lived in the rented house with his wife and two children.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the collapse, neighbours immediately alerted the Sattur Town Police. Police personnel rushed to the spot, rescued the injured woman, and recovered the teenager's body. The body was subsequently sent to the Sattur Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the collapse, neighbours immediately alerted the Sattur Town Police. Police personnel rushed to the spot, rescued the injured woman, and recovered the teenager's body. The body was subsequently sent to the Sattur Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the water level in Tamil Nadu's 89 reservoirs stood at 27.9 per cent of their total capacity as on October 22, retaining 62.53 TMC against a capacity of 224.3 TMC. The storage rose by 1.02 TMC in the last 24 hours, but remained 134.4 TMC below the corresponding period last year, sources said.

The IMD warned that under the influence of Thursday's upper-air cyclonic circulation over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area formed over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Friday. It is most likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on October 24. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a deep depression on October 25 and into a cyclonic storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by October 26 morning.

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It would then continue to intensify further and move west-northwestwards towards North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts during the subsequent 2 days, a bulletin said.

An official said that there was no direct threat from the persisting depression to Tamil Nadu. However, northern districts of the state may experience continued rain until October 26 due to existing atmospheric circulation. The arrival of the cyclone is expected to draw moisture away, leading to a decrease in rainfall across the state after October 26.

Rainfall activity may resume in the first week of November after the storm makes landfall, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.