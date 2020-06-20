Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

cities

Bow wow welcome at Chandigarh airport

A pack of about 20 stray dogs have made the high-security Chandigarh International Airport their home. People landing from flights are greeted first by the canines and then their relatives as they walk out of the arrival gate. A security man deployed at the airport admits that the number of dogs went up during the two-month lockdown when the airport remained closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The airport was re-opened for domestic flights on May 25.

MC employees see red over no space to park

With the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation authorities denying them free parking in the city’s paid parking areas, MC employees are a disappointed lot. “It is for the first time that we have been denied this facility. There is hardly any parking space for employees within the MC office premises in Sector 17. Employees using cars are worst hit. Officers and councillors park their cars on the premises, leaving little space for employees. We will have to pay Rs 10 daily to use paid parking. Earlier, we would simply show our identity card and were allowed to park free of cost,” said an employee, requesting anonymity.

Children playing without mask, parents fined Rs 500

With Covid-19 cases on the rise in Panchkula, the district authorities are strictly implementing the guidelines and fining residents without mask in public places. However, residents of a society in Amravati Enclave in Panchkula were in for shock the other day when they were fined Rs 500 each after their children were found playing without masks.

Showers catch weatherman unawares

When the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast rain last week, there was none but this Friday, just the opposite happened. While the IMD predicted cloudy weather, everyone was in for a pleasant surprise as it rained heavily for almost an hour in the morning. After 23.4 mm of rainfall, the rest of the day went as per the weather man’s prediction and remained sunny and humid with the temperature climbing to 37.8 degrees Celsius by afternoon. The MeT office has forecast pre-monsoon showers next week. Hope it is on track this time.

A group of girls caught in the Friday showers at Phase 11, Mohali. ( Gurminder Singh/HT )

When UT health authorities leave journalists guessing

When it comes to communicating the source of Covid-19 infection in the city, the UT health authorities have different yardsticks. For instance, when the probable source of infection in a case is outside Chandigarh, it gets mentioned in the medical bulletin. However, when the person testing positive has no contact and travel history, the UT health department does not mention the probable source, leaving journalists guessing. After the restriction on movement was lifted recently, there have been a number of cases from unaffected areas of the city.

PU prepares to take exam next month, students in a fix

These are testing times. Panjab University is going ahead with preparations for conducting exams in July, but the confusion among students is increasing with each passing day. With Covid-19 cases on the rise, students are in a fix. The university plans to take the exams for the exit semester in July but students are wondering how it proposes to allot centres near their residences. It is learnt that the university will conduct the exams only after final directions from the government.

Mehta or Anand? Schools have no idea who’s in charge

Who is the district education officer (DEO) of Chandigarh? Last week, the UT education department replaced Alka Mehta as DEO with Harbir Anand. However, the orders come into effect from July 1. But many school authorities are not aware about this vital detail. As a result, principals address Anand for every other issue when it’s Mehta who holds the charge.

Harbir Anand will join as the DEO on July 1. ( HT PHOTO )

(Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra, Rajanbir Singh, Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Dar Ovais and Srishti Jaswal)