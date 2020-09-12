Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

cities

Our way, Cyclegiri on Chandigarh roads

With maintenance going on at the Sector 31/32/46/47 roundabout, the road was blocked for most of the week, prompting motorists who wanted to go to Sector 31 to use the cycle track. Chandigarh-based cycle group Cyclegiri alerted the traffic police. Since motor vehicles aren’t allowed on cycle tracks, two constables stood guard and the traffic police put up barricades to manage the traffic. By Saturday, the repair was done and the main road was opened for vehicles.

Mohali SDM’s plasma donation drive yielding results

The administration’s call for plasma donations to fight coronavirus infection is yielding results in Mohali. At a time when Covid-19 cases are on the rise, sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdeep Sehgal led by example and donated plasma on August 20 to save the life of a police officer. Two weeks on, 80 people have volunteered and of them, 10 plasma donations have been successfully made. Punjabi singer Kulwinder Billa is among those who donated plasma at Sehgal’s behest.

Chandigarh MC guards finally serious about Covid

Six months into the Covid-19 pandemic and the screening of visitors to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17 has finally become strict. Earlier, security guards at the MC’s gates seldom cared to check the temperature of any visitor. Now, in addition to taking the reading from an infrared thermometer, they note down every visitor’s details in a register. Asked what brought about the change, an official said, “The number of positive cases have been rising sharply among MC staffers so our concern for their safety has gone up, too.”

Conman who believes in wearing the mask

Punjabi singer Rajvir Singh, who was arrested for cheating a Zirakpur resident by posing as a Punjab Police inspector last week, had even pulled him up in Sector 17, Chandigarh, for not wearing a mask. To give the impression that he’s a cop, Rajvir scolded Ankush of Zirakpur for not wearing mask. He made him wear one before striking the deal of Rs 1 lakh to get him a job as a Home Guard personnel. He even dropped a few names of senior Punjab Police officers in Mohali to avoid any suspicion.

When UT health department counts on stars

Asked about the rising Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, a senior UT health officer turned to making astrological predictions. “Yeh samay Chandigarh ke liye bahut bhari hai. Yeh sab October 15 tak chalne wala hai (This is a tough time for Chandigarh and will last till October 15),” the officer said. Asked how the officer was so sure about the date, he said: “I can give it to you in writing but have no evidence except time to prove it.” Well, time will certainly tell.

Is Karamjeet Singh still the PU registrar?

The Panjab University website still shows the name of Karamjeet Singh as the registrar even though he left after his appointment as vice-chancellor of Punjab State Open University. PU has given the additional charge of registrar to its finance and development officer, Vikram Nayyar. However, the website has not been updated yet.

