Two-year-old boy becomes 18th Covid fatality in Mohali

The boy was hospitalised in Chandigarh after suffering from fever for six days

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Covid count has gone up to 1,169 in the district.
         

A two-year-old boy from Phase 8 in Mohali died of coronavirus disease on Friday, taking the toll to 18 in the district.

The boy was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, after suffering for fever from six days and tested positive for Covid-19, said Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh. He is the first child to have died of the infection in the district.

“The cremation has been performed according to the protocol. We will collect samples of his family members and trace other contacts,” said Dr Singh.

50 fresh cases in district

Meanwhile, with 50 fresh cases reported on Friday, the count has gone up to 1,169 in the district. While 25 cases were reported from Mohali city, 15 were from Kharar and 10 from Dera Bassi subdivision.

Also, 23 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of active recoveries and active cases to 648 and 503, respectively.

Dr Singh said all the patients are admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, and most of them are asymptomatic and responding well to the treatment.

