Kota Oct 17 A 40-year-old woman, who developed critical kidney-related complications after undergoing a C-section at the New Medical College Hospital in Kota, died during treatment, with the family alleging medical negligence and administrative apathy, police said on Saturday.

Woman dies of kidney complications post C-section at Kota hospital; family alleges negligence

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Reshma, a resident of Chhawni in Kota district, died at the hospital late Friday night, Circle Inspector of Mahaveer Nagar police station, Harendra Singh, said.

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The body will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem, he said, adding that police have registered a case under relevant sections based on a complaint by the family.

The exact cause of death will be established once the autopsy report is received, Singh said.

A similar tragedy was reported at the same hospital in May, when 12 women developed acute kidney problems after childbirth, five of whom died.

Reshma and another woman, Anita , a resident of Nimoda Hariji village in the district, developed serious kidney complications early Thursday, a day after undergoing C-section deliveries at the hospital's gynaecology department.

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{{^usCountry}} It was Reshma's fourth Caesarean delivery and Anita's second. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was Reshma's fourth Caesarean delivery and Anita's second. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the deterioration in Reshma's condition, her family shifted her to a private hospital on Thursday. However, they brought her back to the New Medical College Hospital on Friday evening, where she died later that night.

Anita is undergoing treatment in the ICU, and her condition is reportedly improving.

Reshma's family has alleged medical negligence and administrative apathy. According to her husband Maqsood Khan, she was admitted to the hospital on the evening of October 13 and underwent a C-section around 10 am the next day.

The family alleged that her condition deteriorated soon after she was shifted to the general ward and an injection was administered.

They claimed her body turned blue as she developed severe complications, including urinary problems.

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The family also alleged that despite her critical condition and the need for dialysis, hospital authorities initially refused to provide the procedure and asked them to seek treatment elsewhere.

They subsequently shifted her to a private hospital before bringing her back to the NMCH on Friday.

The family initially demanded that a medical board conduct the post-mortem but later agreed to the procedure by doctors in Kota.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.