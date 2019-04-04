Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJP holds former Congress bastion of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

constituency watch Updated: Apr 04, 2019 18:04 IST
New Delhi
Jodhpur Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Jodhpur Profile,Rajasthan General Elections 2019
NOIDA:::::27-FEBRUARY-2012:::::HT NEWS:::::Polling officers check electronic voting machines (EVM) at an EVM distribution centre in Phase 2, Noida on February 27, 2012. The sixth phase of assembly polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh on February 28. HT PHOTO BY: BURHAAN KINU(Hindustan Times)

The BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is the sitting member of Parliament from Jodhpur, one of the 25 parliamentary constituencies in Rajasthan.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is up against Congress’ Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot who will make his debut in electoral politics from his hometown Jodhpur. Ashok Gehlot had held the seat for five terms out of seven times that the Congress candidates have won from the seat in western Rajasthan.

Shekhawat had won the 2014 Lok Sabha election in 2014 against Congress’ Chandresh Kumari Katoch, a member of the erstwhile royal family in Jodhpur.

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29. The remaining 12 constituencies will vote on May 5. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some facts about Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jodhpur

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, party: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 410,051

Runner up name, party: Chandresh Kumari Katoch, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,078,598

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 62.44%

Number of women voters in 2014: 816,897

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,850

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 18:04 IST

