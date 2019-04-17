Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJP will try to win Misrikh seat in UP

The Congress party had once ruled the Misrikh Lok Sabha seat but has not won any election in the constituency after 1991.

Reserved for members of Scheduled Castes, Misrikh Lok Sabha seat has elected Congress candidates seven times, Bahujan Samaj Party leaders thrice, Bharatiya Janata Party nominees twice and Samajwadi Party once.

Anju Bala of the BJP won under the Modi wave in 2014, 18 years after her party’s Paragi Lal’s success in 1996.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Misrikh Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Misrikh

Polling date: April 29

2019 candidates: Neelu Satyarthi (BSP), Ashok Rawat (BJP), Manjari Rahi (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Anju Bala, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 87,363

Runner up name, party: Ashok Rawat, BSP

Number of voters in 2014: 998,314

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 57.85%

Number of women voters in 2014: 777,295

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,878

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 18:22 IST