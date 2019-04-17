Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Etawah was once SP’s pocket borough

The Samajwadi Party has won three elections out of the four times in the last two decades from the Etawah Lok Sabha seat considered its bastion. But the parliamentary constituency is held by the BJP at present.

Kanshi Ram, the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party, has also represented Etawah in the Lok Sabha for in term in 1991. And, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was born in Etawah.

Raghuraj Singh Shakya won the seat reserved for members of Scheduled Castes twice on a Samajwadi Party ticket in the 1999 and 2004 general elections and Premdas Katheria was successful in 2009. Ashok Kumar Doharey of the BJP defeated Premdas Katheria in 2014.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Etawah Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Etawah

Polling date: April 29

2019 candidates: Kamlesh Katheria (SP), Ram Shankar Katheria (BJP), Ashok Kumar Doharey (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Ashok Kumar Doharey (BJP)

Winning margin in 2014: 172,946

Runner up name, party: Premdas Katheria, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 939,604

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 55.04%

Number of women voters in 2014: 768,966

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,932

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 18:33 IST