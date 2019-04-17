Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will BJP win Shahjahanpur seat again this year?

The Shahjahanpur parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh is currently held by Union minister Krishna Raj of the BJP.

The Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes, is known for its association with late RSS chief Rajju Bhaiyya who belonged to this region.

The Lok Sabha seat has mostly voted for the Congress until 1998 when the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP won the seat for the first time. The only other BJP win was in 2014.

This time, the BJP has replaced its sitting member of Parliament with Arun Sagar, a senior party functionary from the Braj region. Amar Chandra Jauhar, who has contested twice on a BSP ticket in 2009 and 2014, will be the party’s candidate from Shahjahanapur constituency.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Shahjahanpur

Polling date: April 29

2019 candidates: Amar Chandra Jauhar (BSP, Arun Sagar (BJP) ), Brahma Swarup Sagar (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Krishna Raj, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 235,539

Runner up name, party: Umed Singh Kashyap, BSP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,129,841

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 57.08%

Number of women voters in 2014: 879,274

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,239

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 18:11 IST