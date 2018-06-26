2019 Cricket World Cup: India vs Pakistan set to be sold out as ticket demand sees new high

The 12th edition of 50-over World Cup is still a year away, but it has already created massive excitement among fans with the first round of ticket ballots receiving a huge response.

More than one million people from across the world have applied for tickets so far with the India-Pakistan clash at Old Trafford on June 16 receiving maximum number of applications. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the fixture between the two Asian arch-rivals has received enough applications to fill the iconic Wembley Stadium twice.

The final at Lord’s on July 14 is second on the list of most popular matches. In the wake of growing demand, the ICC will use ballot system to allocate tickets for 42 out of 48 matches.

“The response has been fantastic, not only domestically in England and Wales, but from fans around the world, which gives us enormous satisfaction as we work towards making this a truly global celebration of cricket,” ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Managing Director Steve Elworthy was quoted as saying by ANI.

“We expected a high demand for tickets, so we are pleased we could reward the players, coaches, umpires and supporters who make up the Cricket Family via priority access. We look forward to seeing the excitement continue when the Public Ballot opens later this summer,” he added.

Fans will come to know about their fate next week when Cricket Family Ballot takes place.

Another opportunity will come cricket lovers’ way to buy tickets when the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Public Ballot opens on August 1. It will be the first time when the tickets go on general release.

Remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis later in 2018.